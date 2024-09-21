Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) PT Lowered to C$34.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SCR. Standpoint Research increased their price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Strathcona Resources to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$34.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.17. The firm has a market cap of C$5.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33. Strathcona Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$20.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.29, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$992.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$978.00 million. Strathcona Resources had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 12.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Strathcona Resources will post 4.0757143 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. Strathcona Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

In other Strathcona Resources news, Senior Officer Scott Seipert purchased 5,000 shares of Strathcona Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$30.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$152,500.00. In other news, Director Navjeet Dhillon acquired 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$31.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,696.25. Also, Senior Officer Scott Seipert acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$30.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$152,500.00. Insiders own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

