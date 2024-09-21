Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Now Covered by Mizuho

Research analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.98% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Talos Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Talos Energy stock opened at $11.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 163.29 and a beta of 1.94. Talos Energy has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.16. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $549.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Talos Energy will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Talos Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 306,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,528,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,082,396. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 1,769,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,270,130 in the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talos Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Talos Energy by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,336,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after buying an additional 114,506 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 95,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 26,302 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Talos Energy by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,287,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,474,000 after acquiring an additional 669,552 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

