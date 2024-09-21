Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Tantech Price Performance
Tantech stock opened at $0.16 on Thursday. Tantech has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.54.
Tantech Company Profile
