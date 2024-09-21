TD Securities Increases Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Price Target to C$10.00

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 150.63% from the stock’s current price.

Sangoma Technologies Trading Up 6.4 %

CVE STC opened at C$3.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$531.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 997.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Sangoma Technologies has a one year low of C$2.53 and a one year high of C$5.50.

Get Sangoma Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Sangoma Technologies news, Senior Officer Nenad Corbic sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.23, for a total transaction of C$25,291.00.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

Further Reading

