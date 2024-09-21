The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Aviva (LON:AV)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aviva (LON:AV – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AV. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 525 ($6.94) to GBX 550 ($7.27) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 545 ($7.20) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aviva currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 524.80 ($6.93).

AV opened at GBX 491.70 ($6.50) on Wednesday. Aviva has a twelve month low of GBX 375.10 ($4.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 510.20 ($6.74). The firm has a market cap of £13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,080.22, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 491.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 482.84.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.90 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 2.44%. Aviva’s payout ratio is 7,391.30%.

In other Aviva news, insider Thomas Neil purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 484 ($6.39) per share, for a total transaction of £484,000 ($639,365.92). In related news, insider Amanda Blanc bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 499 ($6.59) per share, for a total transaction of £31,187.50 ($41,198.81). Also, insider Thomas Neil bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 484 ($6.39) per share, for a total transaction of £484,000 ($639,365.92). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 107,253 shares of company stock worth $52,002,196. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

