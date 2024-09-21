The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) Senior Officer Sells C$154,950.00 in Stock

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Michael Chatyrbok sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.65, for a total value of C$154,950.00.

North West Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NWC opened at C$50.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The North West Company Inc. has a 1-year low of C$33.72 and a 1-year high of C$52.23.

Get North West alerts:

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$646.49 million for the quarter. North West had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Analysts expect that The North West Company Inc. will post 3.4255464 earnings per share for the current year.

North West Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from North West’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. North West’s payout ratio is 58.39%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of North West from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of North West from C$44.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of North West from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on North West from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on North West

North West Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.