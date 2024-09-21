Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

TNXP opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.09. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $27.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($19.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($9.91) by ($9.37). The business had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 158.27% and a negative net margin of 1,196.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) by 160.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,770,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,320,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 14.09% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.