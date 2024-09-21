Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) PT Set at C$52.00 by TD Securities

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) received a C$52.00 target price from research analysts at TD Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.51% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$57.44.
View Our Latest Analysis on TSU
Trisura Group Stock Up 2.7 %
Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$772.20 million for the quarter. Trisura Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.92%. Analysts anticipate that Trisura Group will post 3.1264456 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Trisura Group
In related news, Director David James Clare sold 2,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.76, for a total value of C$121,396.32. In other news, Director Michael Beasley sold 33,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.95, for a total transaction of C$1,325,530.49. Also, Director David James Clare sold 2,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.76, for a total value of C$121,396.32. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.
Trisura Group Company Profile
Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Trisura Group
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Analysts Predict 85% Upside for Wave Life Sciences After Rate Cut
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- FedEx Stock Dips: Another Reason to Fear Recession Is Near
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- The Half-Penny Revolution: Will SEC’s Reform Benefit Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.