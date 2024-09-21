Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) PT Set at C$52.00 by TD Securities

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) received a C$52.00 target price from research analysts at TD Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$57.44.

Trisura Group Stock Up 2.7 %

TSE:TSU opened at C$43.51 on Thursday. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of C$29.05 and a twelve month high of C$46.75. The company has a market cap of C$2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.15. The company has a current ratio of 76.83, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$772.20 million for the quarter. Trisura Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.92%. Analysts anticipate that Trisura Group will post 3.1264456 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Trisura Group

In related news, Director David James Clare sold 2,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.76, for a total value of C$121,396.32. In other news, Director Michael Beasley sold 33,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.95, for a total transaction of C$1,325,530.49. Also, Director David James Clare sold 2,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.76, for a total value of C$121,396.32. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

