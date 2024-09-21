Unity Software (NYSE:U) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Macquarie

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Macquarie from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on U. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Unity Software from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Unity Software from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.46.

Unity Software stock opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $43.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.10.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $449.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.37 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts expect that Unity Software will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $25,195.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 409,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,604.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $25,195.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 409,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,604.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Felix The sold 30,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $536,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 423,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,579,617.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,472 shares of company stock worth $5,778,479 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Unity Software by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 2,429.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Unity Software by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

