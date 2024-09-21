Universal Display Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $4.75 Per Share (NASDAQ:OLED)

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Universal Display in a research note issued on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $4.75 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.74. The consensus estimate for Universal Display’s current full-year earnings is $4.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Universal Display’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.24 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). Universal Display had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $158.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $189.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.88.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $211.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $133.67 and a 12-month high of $237.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Universal Display by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

