Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
Universal Electronics Stock Performance
UEIC opened at $8.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56. The company has a market cap of $113.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.14. Universal Electronics has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $14.20.
Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $90.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.86 million. Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. On average, analysts predict that Universal Electronics will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Universal Electronics
Universal Electronics Company Profile
Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers.
Further Reading
