Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

UEIC opened at $8.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56. The company has a market cap of $113.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.14. Universal Electronics has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $14.20.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $90.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.86 million. Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. On average, analysts predict that Universal Electronics will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UEIC. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 23.0% in the first quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 491,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 91,968 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 41,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 58,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 380,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 50,117 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers.

