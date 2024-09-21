UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) CEO Sells $10,140,000.00 in Stock

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) CEO Ishbia Mat sold 1,200,000 shares of UWM stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $10,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ishbia Mat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 30th, Ishbia Mat sold 5,000,000 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $45,550,000.00.

UWM Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UWMC opened at $8.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. UWM Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.90 million, a P/E ratio of 279.67 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.53.

UWM Announces Dividend

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $507.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. UWM’s payout ratio is currently 1,333.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UWM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in UWM by 190.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in UWM by 96.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UWM in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of UWM by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UWMC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on UWM from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on UWM from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on UWM from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.39.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Stories

