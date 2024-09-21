Ventum Cap Mkts Comments on Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:MDP)

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDPFree Report) – Analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Medexus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, September 16th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst S. Quenneville now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. Ventum Cap Mkts has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Medexus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Medexus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MDP. Stifel Canada upgraded Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

TSE MDP opened at C$2.55 on Thursday. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of C$1.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.95. The firm has a market cap of C$62.55 million, a P/E ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 1.95.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDPGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.07. Medexus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of C$37.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.95 million.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.

