Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Lowered to Neutral at Roth Mkm

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Roth Mkm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.45% from the company’s current price.

VSTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Aegis upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Vista Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $39.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.92. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $41.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -358.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $644.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.05 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 19.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The Kinetic Group segment designs, develops, distributes, and manufactures ammunition, primers, and components for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and the military.

