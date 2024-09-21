Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Sells $142,840,720.00 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,804,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $142,840,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 605,979,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,981,442,399.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 19th, S Robson Walton sold 359,616 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $28,139,952.00.
- On Monday, September 9th, S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80.
Walmart Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of WMT opened at $79.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $81.02.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
