Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Sells $142,840,720.00 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,804,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $142,840,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 605,979,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,981,442,399.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Walmart alerts:

On Thursday, September 19th, S Robson Walton sold 359,616 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $28,139,952.00.

On Monday, September 9th, S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80.

Walmart Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of WMT opened at $79.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $81.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.99.

View Our Latest Analysis on WMT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.