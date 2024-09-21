Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Price Target Increased to GBX 680 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Warpaint London (LON:W7L – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 580 ($7.66) to GBX 680 ($8.98) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Warpaint London in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Get Warpaint London alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Warpaint London

Warpaint London Trading Up 4.8 %

Warpaint London Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON:W7L opened at GBX 545 ($7.20) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 576.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 520.15. Warpaint London has a 1 year low of GBX 280 ($3.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 650 ($8.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.64, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of £423.08 million, a P/E ratio of 3,027.78 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Warpaint London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Warpaint London news, insider Keith Sadler sold 11,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 595 ($7.86), for a total value of £71,102.50 ($93,926.68). 41.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Warpaint London Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warpaint London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warpaint London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.