Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Price Target Increased to GBX 680 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Warpaint London (LON:W7L – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 580 ($7.66) to GBX 680 ($8.98) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Warpaint London in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.
Warpaint London Trading Up 4.8 %
Warpaint London Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Warpaint London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Warpaint London news, insider Keith Sadler sold 11,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 595 ($7.86), for a total value of £71,102.50 ($93,926.68). 41.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Warpaint London Company Profile
Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.
