Wingstop Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Wingstop in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.10. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wingstop’s current full-year earnings is $3.77 per share.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Wingstop had a net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

WING has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wingstop from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Wingstop from $418.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wingstop from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $407.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.53.

Wingstop Stock Down 0.4 %

WING opened at $419.90 on Thursday. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $166.65 and a twelve month high of $431.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 235.2% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,827,000 after purchasing an additional 36,017 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,006,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $807,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 3,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.71, for a total transaction of $1,192,299.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,152.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 38.43%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

