WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.83.

WNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of WNS from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Get WNS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WNS

WNS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $54.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.31. WNS has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $74.54.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. WNS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. WNS’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WNS

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 228.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in WNS in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WNS by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in WNS by 32.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

About WNS

(Get Free Report

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.