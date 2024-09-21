Zacks Research Comments on PBF Energy Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of PBF Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.50. The consensus estimate for PBF Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PBF Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of PBF Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.91.

PBF Energy Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $32.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.75. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $30.61 and a 1 year high of $62.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.56.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.39). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in PBF Energy by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the second quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in PBF Energy by 108.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.91 per share, for a total transaction of $4,580,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,453,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,841,086.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 2,684,300 shares of company stock worth $93,389,546 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

