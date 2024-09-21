Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Zovio Stock Performance

Zovio has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01.

About Zovio

Zovio, Inc operates as an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver solutions and learning experiences. It provides student recruitment and enrollment systems, retention strategies, educational tools, and curriculums. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

