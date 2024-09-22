Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Adient in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Adient from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Adient in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Adient from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.63.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $22.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.16. Adient has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $37.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.72.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adient will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Adient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adient in the 4th quarter valued at $18,040,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Adient by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 303,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after buying an additional 74,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Adient by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,233,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,558,000 after buying an additional 37,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

