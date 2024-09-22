Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE AIRI opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. Air Industries Group has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.62.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $13.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. Air Industries Group had a negative net margin of 2.86% and a negative return on equity of 10.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Air Industries Group will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of precision components and assemblies for defense and commercial aerospace industry in the United States. It offers actuators, arresting gears, aerostructures, aircraft structures, chaff pod assemblies, machining and milling solutions, cylinders, drag beams and braces, flight controls, flight safety critical components, integrated assemblies, landing gears, large diameter turn-mills, submarine valves, thrust struts, engine mounts, and turbine engine components and weldments for aircraft jet engines, ground turbines, and other complex machines.

