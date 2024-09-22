Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CFO Sells $750,000.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 537,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,448,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $131.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.38 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.73. The stock has a market cap of $84.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Airbnb from $134.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Airbnb from $143.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.17.

Read Our Latest Report on Airbnb

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.