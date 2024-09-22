ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $63.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ALLETE has a 12 month low of $49.29 and a 12 month high of $65.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.03.
ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $354.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.24 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.
ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.
