Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target Raised to C$55.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Free Report) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AIF. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$51.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC upped their target price on Altus Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$56.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$56.33.

Shares of TSE AIF opened at C$53.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$54.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$51.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 894.17, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.82. Altus Group has a 52-week low of C$35.29 and a 52-week high of C$59.60.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$206.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.50 million. Altus Group had a return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 0.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that Altus Group will post 1.71104 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,000.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer Kimberly Carter sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total value of C$59,400.00. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

