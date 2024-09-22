Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $240.00 at Evercore ISI

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target boosted by analysts at Evercore ISI from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.26% from the stock’s previous close.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.84.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $191.60 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.04.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. Analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total transaction of $685,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,866,390.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,621,322. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $141,744,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724,687 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $2,239,757,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,359,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,295,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,689,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,145 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

