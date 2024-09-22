American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $27.00. The stock had previously closed at $25.16, but opened at $25.90. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. American Healthcare REIT shares last traded at $25.96, with a volume of 561,788 shares traded.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AHR. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $504.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.55 million. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

