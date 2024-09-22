Analysts Set K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target at C$10.64

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.64.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.25 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of KNT stock opened at C$7.99 on Friday. K92 Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.55 and a 52-week high of C$8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

