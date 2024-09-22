ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Price Performance

ARCA biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $34.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $416.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.54.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($25.92) EPS for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

In other ARCA biopharma news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus acquired 196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $493.92 per share, with a total value of $96,808.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,751,698.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,176. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,395,000. Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $6,801,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $14,731,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $2,681,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. 56.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.

