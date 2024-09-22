ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $34.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $416.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.54.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($25.92) EPS for the quarter.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,395,000. Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $6,801,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $14,731,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $2,681,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. 56.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.
