Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Ardent Health Partners to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.70.

Get Ardent Health Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ARDT

Ardent Health Partners Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE ARDT opened at $18.28 on Thursday. Ardent Health Partners has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.60.

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ardent Health Partners will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardent Health Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are the fourth largest privately held, for-profit operator of hospitals and a leading provider of healthcare services in the United States(1). We currently operate in eight growing mid-sized urban markets across six states: Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, New Jersey, Idaho, and Kansas. We deliver care through a system of 30 acute care hospitals, more than 200 sites of care, and over 1,700 providers that are either employed by or affiliated with us(2), as of March 31, 2024.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ardent Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardent Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.