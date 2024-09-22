Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 7,000 ($92.47) target price on the stock.

AHT has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,150 ($81.24) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($85.87) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 5,537.86 ($73.16).

Ashtead Group Stock Down 2.7 %

Insider Transactions at Ashtead Group

AHT stock opened at GBX 5,626 ($74.32) on Wednesday. Ashtead Group has a one year low of GBX 4,437 ($58.61) and a one year high of GBX 6,180 ($81.64). The stock has a market capitalization of £24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2,076.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.75, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,308.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,464.84.

In other news, insider Brendan Horgan sold 37,063 shares of Ashtead Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,112 ($67.53), for a total transaction of £1,894,660.56 ($2,502,854.11). In other Ashtead Group news, insider Lucinda Riches sold 4,000 shares of Ashtead Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,480 ($72.39), for a total transaction of £219,200 ($289,564.07). Also, insider Brendan Horgan sold 37,063 shares of Ashtead Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,112 ($67.53), for a total transaction of £1,894,660.56 ($2,502,854.11). Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

