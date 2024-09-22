ATB Capital Reiterates “C$6.50” Price Target for High Tide (TSE:HITI)

ATB Capital set a C$6.50 price objective on High Tide (TSE:HITI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

High Tide Stock Performance

Get High Tide alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at High Tide

In other news, Director Christian Sinclair sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.15, for a total transaction of C$94,500.00.

About High Tide

(Get Free Report)

Read More

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.