Australian Dairy Nutritionals Limited (ASX:AHF) Insider Purchases 4,300,000 Shares

Australian Dairy Nutritionals Limited (ASX:AHF – Get Free Report) insider Peter Nathan bought 4,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$81,700.00 ($55,202.70).
Australian Dairy Nutritionals Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43.
Australian Dairy Nutritionals Company Profile
