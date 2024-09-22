AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Rating Increased to Strong Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

AXA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AXAHY opened at $40.38 on Wednesday. AXA has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.08.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France; Europe; AXA XL; Asia, Africa & EME-LATAM; AXA Investment Managers; and Transversal & Other segments It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

