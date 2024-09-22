Barclays Downgrades WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) to Equal Weight

Barclays downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has $44.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $50.00.

WSC has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.90.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $39.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.36. WillScot Mobile Mini has a one year low of $33.23 and a one year high of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.75.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $604.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.85 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.97 per share, with a total value of $194,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,686 shares in the company, valued at $5,833,263.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 6,578.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

