Barclays Lowers Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $180.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $1,090.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.42% from the company’s current price.

DECK has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $31.11 to $33.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $887.00 to $147.83 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.78 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $28.86 to $29.31 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $29.17 to $29.86 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.42.

DECK stock opened at $150.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.07. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $80.67 and a 1 year high of $184.48.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 31.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Powers sold 140,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $3,376,368.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,450,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,756,760.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,923,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,751,448,000 after purchasing an additional 464,020 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 305,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $204,505,000 after purchasing an additional 200,850 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 231.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $226,316,000 after acquiring an additional 163,210 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 216,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $144,855,000 after purchasing an additional 102,882 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,817,000 after acquiring an additional 44,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

