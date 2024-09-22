Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for XPO (NYSE:XPO)

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $140.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of XPO from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on XPO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on XPO from $144.00 to $124.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $130.18.

Get XPO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on XPO

XPO Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of XPO opened at $112.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. XPO has a 1 year low of $65.80 and a 1 year high of $130.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 55.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. XPO had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that XPO will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in XPO in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in XPO by 25,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in XPO during the second quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in XPO during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in XPO in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.