Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Sell” by Analysts

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Strong Sell” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.36.

BYND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYND. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,463,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,351,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,313,000 after buying an additional 155,653 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Beyond Meat by 141.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 248,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 145,974 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $752,000. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $12.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average is $6.89.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $93.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.83) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

