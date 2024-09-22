Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN) Price Target Raised to C$8.00

Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BLN. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Ventum Financial raised their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.00.

Shares of BLN opened at C$5.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$473.69 million, a PE ratio of -25.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.64. Blackline Safety has a fifty-two week low of C$3.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.54, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Blackline Safety Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers G6 zero-maintenance single-gas cloud-connected gas monitors, G7c safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 4G wireless, G7x safety wearable for remote locations, and G7 EXO area gas monitors; field-replaceable cartridges; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 Dock and G6 Dock; accessories used to calibrate G6, G7c, and G7x devices; and Loner Mobile, a safety monitoring application for smartphones.

