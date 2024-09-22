Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BGB)

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BGB opened at $12.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.97. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a 52 week low of $10.47 and a 52 week high of $12.48.

About Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

