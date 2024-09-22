Brian Chesky Sells 230,769 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $27,692,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,315,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,909,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brian Chesky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 22nd, Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $17,205,057.35.

On Monday, July 8th, Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $17,532,750.75.

On Monday, June 24th, Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $17,155,441.80.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $131.18 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.38 and a one year high of $170.10. The company has a market cap of $84.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.60 and a 200-day moving average of $144.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,324,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,164,000 after purchasing an additional 791,149 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,556,000 after buying an additional 2,135,529 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 57.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,860,000 after buying an additional 3,899,179 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Airbnb by 158.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,178 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Airbnb by 4.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,423,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,044,000 after acquiring an additional 153,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Airbnb from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.17.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

