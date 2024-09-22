Briscoe Group Limited (ASX:BGP) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.12

Briscoe Group Limited (ASX:BGP – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, September 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.
Briscoe Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.28.
Briscoe Group Company Profile
