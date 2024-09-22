Briscoe Group Limited (ASX:BGP) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.12

Briscoe Group Limited (ASX:BGP – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, September 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Briscoe Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.28.

Briscoe Group Company Profile

Briscoe Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing homeware and sporting products in New Zealand. The company operates in two segments: Homeware and Sporting Goods. It operates stores under the Briscoes Homeware and Rebel Sport brand, as well as sells its products online. The company was founded in 1781 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

