Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) CEO Sells $8,168,500.00 in Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.2 %

AVGO opened at $171.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.91. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.51 and a twelve month high of $185.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.12%.

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Melius started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $156.60 to $204.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 641 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 837 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,336,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

