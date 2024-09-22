Brokerages Set BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB) Target Price at $30.57

BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.57.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TBBB shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of BBB Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BBB Foods from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HSBC upgraded BBB Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded BBB Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BBB Foods in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in BBB Foods in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BBB Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of BBB Foods during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in BBB Foods in the second quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in BBB Foods in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TBBB opened at $31.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. BBB Foods has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $33.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.12.

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $788.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.69 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BBB Foods will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers food products, drinks, hygiene and beauty products, home clean products, coffee, tea and substitutes, jellies and desserts, and baby and pet products. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products.

