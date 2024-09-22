Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.
Burberry Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $8.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.30. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $25.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Burberry Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Burberry Group
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Don’t Miss These 3 Retail Stocks for Fall Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.