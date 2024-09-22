Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Burberry Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $8.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.30. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $25.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

