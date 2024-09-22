Cambria Trinity ETF (BATS:TRTY) Raises Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

Cambria Trinity ETF (BATS:TRTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4078 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Cambria Trinity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.
Cambria Trinity ETF Stock Performance
Cambria Trinity ETF stock opened at $26.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.90 and a 200 day moving average of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.43.
About Cambria Trinity ETF
