Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on Afentra (LON:AET)

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Afentra (LON:AET – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 80 ($1.06) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of Afentra in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Afentra Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of AET stock opened at GBX 46.90 ($0.62) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £106.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 586.25 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.96, a quick ratio of 28.92 and a current ratio of 0.78. Afentra has a one year low of GBX 25.30 ($0.33) and a one year high of GBX 62.54 ($0.83). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 50.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 49.40.

In other Afentra news, insider Anastasia Deulina sold 34,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,786 ($76.43), for a total transaction of £2,001,493.12 ($2,643,980.34). Corporate insiders own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

Afentra Company Profile

Afentra plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

