Canaccord Genuity Group Raises WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Price Target to C$1.40

WildBrain (TSE:WILD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.00 to C$1.40 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

WildBrain Stock Performance

WildBrain stock opened at C$1.33 on Thursday. WildBrain has a twelve month low of C$0.77 and a twelve month high of C$1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$273.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.19.

WildBrain Company Profile

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Content and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; provides content production and distribution services; and operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

