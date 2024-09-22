Canaccord Genuity Group Raises WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Price Target to C$1.40

WildBrain (TSE:WILD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.00 to C$1.40 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
WildBrain Stock Performance
WildBrain stock opened at C$1.33 on Thursday. WildBrain has a twelve month low of C$0.77 and a twelve month high of C$1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$273.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.19.
WildBrain Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WildBrain
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Don’t Miss These 3 Retail Stocks for Fall Gains
Receive News & Ratings for WildBrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WildBrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.