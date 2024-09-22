Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 150.00% from the stock’s previous close.

HUMA has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Humacyte from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Humacyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

HUMA stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $619.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Humacyte has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts predict that Humacyte will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathleen Sebelius sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $27,982.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,490.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Humacyte news, Director Kathleen Sebelius sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $27,982.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,490.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 277,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $1,792,772.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,029,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,070,049.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,084,153 shares of company stock worth $6,869,996 in the last three months. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUMA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 32.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Humacyte by 504.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,599,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,641 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Humacyte in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,550,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Humacyte by 1,018.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 256,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 233,422 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Humacyte by 3,301.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 463,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 450,031 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

