Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Rodman & Renshaw reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cognition Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Cognition Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognition Therapeutics
Cognition Therapeutics Stock Performance
CGTX opened at $0.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.41. Cognition Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $2.95.
Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognition Therapeutics will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.
About Cognition Therapeutics
Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.
