Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Rodman & Renshaw reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cognition Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Cognition Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $410,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

CGTX opened at $0.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.41. Cognition Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $2.95.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognition Therapeutics will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.

